I-25 both directions closed after train derails north of Pueblo

I-25 is closed going both directions after a train derailed just north of Pueblo.

A semi was reportedly under the bridge at the time, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Rescue crews are working to extricate the unconscious driver. It is currently unknown if other vehicles involved.

Leo Star

I 25 mile post 106 northbound and southbound near PUEBLO is closed due to train derailment. Expect extended closure in the area due to train cars and coal on the interstate. — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) October 15, 2023

It is unclear what led to the derailment of the train. There were multiple agencies currently working the scene.

I25 north of Pueblo closed to North & Southbound traffic due to a train derailment impacting interstate. Motorists going north to Colo Springs need to exit @ HWY 50 and go west to Penrose & north HWY 115. Southbound traffic from Colo Springs to Pueblo take HWY 115 south. pic.twitter.com/Kl22L2Tah7 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) October 15, 2023

Drivers are to expect delays.