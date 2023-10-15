Watch CBS News
I-25 both directions closed after train derails north of Pueblo

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

I-25 is closed going both directions after a train derailed just north of Pueblo.

A semi was reportedly under the bridge at the time, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Rescue crews are working to extricate the unconscious driver. It is currently unknown if other vehicles involved.  

Leo Star

It is unclear what led to the derailment of the train. There were multiple agencies currently working the scene. 

Drivers are to expect delays.  

October 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

