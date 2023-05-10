"Catastrophic" hazmat incident in Denver is "highly likely," new study shows

The massive crash, smoke and fire from a derailment of tanker train cars in East Palestine, Ohio brought national attention to trains and rail safety.

Now, CBS News Colorado is learning Colorado ranks 26th for total train crossing accidents nationwide, a recent study found.

But CBS News Colorado is highlighting one plan to address it.

Last year, a train derailed in Denver's Globeville neighborhood with three train cars plunging into the South Platte River. Fortunately, no one was injured.

But community members like Stella Yu worry for the future.

"To see buildings that are so close to the rail line has given us a lot of concerns, pollution is one thing, and if there's any kind of accident that happened, toxic air, any of the spills would really impact the neighborhood around," she told us.

CBS News Colorado obtained an engineering study evaluating Denver's freight train infrastructure.

It shows a catastrophic hazardous materials incident is "highly likely."

More than 100,000 train cars carrying hazardous substances rolled through Denver in 2021, carrying gasoline, oil, sulfuric acid and sodium hydroxide. And freight is only expected to increase over the next few years.

"This is all about public safety," said Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega.

She's spearheaded an effort modeled after work in Canada to make Denver safer.

"The hope is that, as a city, we can be a model for other cities across the country to be able to look at how to do it right, and how to make sure they're doing everything they can to address the public safety factor," Ortega said.

She's proposing an ordinance which would create more safety requirements for new building permits near train tracks, including a 100-foot buffer and evacuation plans.

"We want to make sure that we've done everything we can to protect the people who will be living and working in these new buildings adjacent to the tracks," said Ortega.

But federal data shows there's a higher likelihood for hazmat truck crashes on Colorado highways.

In Colorado, for every incident causing monetary damages that occurred on railroad tracks in the past 10 years, there were more than five hazmat incidents on highways.

And the number of hazmat incidents on Colorado roads have increased by 60%, costing over $13 million in damages in the past decade, like a fiery crash in 2017 on Interstate 25 near Orchard Road that left one person injured.

That fire burned for more than three hours.

We found hazardous and nuclear materials are allowed to travel on highways built close to residential areas, like up Interstate 25 directly through Denver and across most of Interstate 70, which stretches through Denver, adding an additional layer of concern for people living close to both interstates and rail lines.

"We've moved airports very far from the urban center. Can we do that with trains?" Yu asked. "Train tracks are built around people. They're really for delivering goods and services. And we just need it for mostly for goods and it's still necessary, but perhaps toxic materials can be transported a little further away."

The city paid over $100,000 for the engineering study, a cost Ortega says is well worth it.

Her proposed ordinance hasn't made it out of committee yet, but she's hopeful it will be approved this summer.