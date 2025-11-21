More trails reopen after fire in Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

More trails have reopened months after a fire burned more than 4,000 acres in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado. The Oak Flat and Uplands Trails have reopened to the public at the South Rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park after being closed since July 10.

Fires on the north and south ends of the canyon broke out due to lightning strikes on July 10. Due to dry, windy conditions, the South Rim Fire quickly expanded, eventually burning 4,232 acres. The North Rim of the park reopened to the public on July 30, but the fire along the south rim continued to burn.

Wildfire burning in Black Canyon of the Gunnison in July 2025. Montrose County Sheriff's Office

Partial opening of the South Rim began on Aug. 29 and more of the park reopened throughout the fall. As of Nov. 19, the trail crew completed the necessary repairs to the entirety of the Oak Flat Trail and to the portion of the Uplands Trail between the Oak Flat Trail's junction with the South Rim Road near the campground.

All previously closed burned-over areas are now open to the public.



Due to damaged facilities, unstable rock, and falling trees, the following public closures remain in effect:

• The Rim Rock Trail

• The Uplands Trail between the Rim Rock Trail and the South Rim Road junction

• East Portal Campground

• South Rim Campground

• The Gunnison and Tomichi wilderness routes

The National Park Service said that visitors should use caution while visiting Black Canyon after the summer fires, as the soil may be unstable and muddy from snow. Visitors are urged to check weather conditions before traveling to the park and also bring food, water and specific gear.

