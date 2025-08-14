Watch CBS News
National park in Colorado to partially reopen, repairs underway after fire burns over 4,000 acres

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Staff will reopen part of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado as cleanup efforts continue following a large wildfire that scorched over 4,000 acres.

Fires on the north and south ends of the canyon broke out due to lightning strikes on July 10. Due to dry, windy conditions, the South Rim Fire quickly expanded, eventually burning 4,232 acres. The North Rim of the park reopened to the public on July 30, but the fire along the south rim continued to burn.

canyon.jpg
Rep. Jeff Hurd

In early August, officials announced the fire was under "patrol and monitor" status with very little risk of further spread. Guests will be able to enter parts of the South Rim again starting on Aug. 18. Visitors will be able to drive to the visitor center on South Rim Road as well as access Tomichi and Gunnison Point overlooks. The park store will also reopen on Monday.

"Visitors can see for themselves the forces of nature and the mosaic of burned and unburned vegetation. The hours of operation on the South Rim will be 7:00 am to 6:00 pm daily. The entrance gate will lock at 6:00 pm," the National Park Service announced Thursday.

black-canyon-visitor-center-south-rim-fire-operations.jpg
South Rim Fire Operations Team

Parts of the South Rim will remain closed as crews continue to repair damage from the wildfire, including:

  • East Portal Campground
  • East Portal Road
  • South Rim Drive beyond the visitor center
  • South Rim Campground
  • Trails and wilderness routes accessed from the South Rim and East Portal
  • All burned areas of the park

According to the park, South Rim Drive will reopen in stages as repairs progress. Officials warned that violating these closures can result in citations.

