Some trails closed in Boulder County Thursday during plane crash wreckage recovery

Some trails were closed in Boulder County on Thursday while crews removed the wreckage of a plane crash near South Boulder Peak. A man and a toddler were killed in the crash on Oct. 4 near Eldorado Canyon.

CBS

A private contractor with the National Transportation Safety Board will remove the plane from the crash site. Crews with the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Unit will be assisting with the plane extrication.

The following trails were closed at 6 a.m. Thursday with an anticipated reopening around 5 p.m.

South Boulder Creek West Trailhead

South Mesa Trailhead

Bear Peak Trail (between Bear Peak and South Boulder Peak)

Homestead Trail

Lower Big Bluestem Trail/Thomas Lane

Shadow Canyon North Trail

Shadow Canyon South Trail

Shadow Canyon Trail

South Boulder Creek West Trail

Towhee Trail

Upper Big Bluestem Trail

Boulder County officials said other trails may be closed depending on circumstances during the removal of the plane.

There were two people on board the fixed-wing aircraft when it went missing near Eldorado Springs. The wreckage was spotted the next morning in remote, rugged terrain. Both 43-year-old Aaron Gingrich and three-year-old Isabella Gingrich were killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.