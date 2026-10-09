Man, toddler identified as victims in fatal plane crash in Boulder County

The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified a man and a toddler who were killed in a plane crash last weekend.

Authorities began searching for the fixed-wing aircraft after it went missing near Eldorado Springs on Sunday night. Rescue crews spotted the wreckage of the crash the following morning in difficult terrain about four miles west of Mountain View Fire Rescue Station 9. It took about two hours for rescue crews to hike to the site through rugged, remote terrain.

There were two people on board the aircraft when it crashed; neither survived.

On Friday, the coroner's office identified them as 43-year-old Aaron Gingrich and three-year-old Isabella Gingrich. The University of Colorado Anschutz confirmed Dr. Gingrich was an instructor at the university's Department of Emergency Medicine.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.