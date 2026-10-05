Search underway in Colorado when plane goes missing after takeoff from airport

Authorities searched early Monday morning for a missing single-engine aircraft that was last detected near El Dorado Springs after takeoff from the Erie Municipal Airport on Sunday night. According to investigators in Boulder County, the plane was believed to have taken off from the airport about 6:30 p.m.

An emergency transponder beacon was detected on radar near the El Dorado Springs area of Boulder County. The aircraft is believed to be a single-engine plane, but the specific make and model remain unconfirmed. Investigators said the tail number is being withheld pending notification of the potential victims' families.

CBS

Investigators didn't confirm the number of passengers on board the plane.

First responder crews, fire districts, search and rescue and Boulder County Open Space crews were dispatched on Sunday night. They have been searching on foot and also using drones. Ground searches were paused overnight due to the rugged terrain. Those searches will resume Monday morning once there is daylight.