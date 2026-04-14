Trail underpass construction underway in Colorado to make Lone Tree safer for pedestrians, bicyclists

A new trail underpass is being constructed along the Lone Tree Creek Trail. Drivers will see travel impacts on Arapahoe Road between Revere Parkway and Potomac Street over the next few months. The project is through the City of Centennial and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The project will include the construction of a concrete box culvert beneath Arapahoe Road and will connect the Lone Tree Creek Trail on the north and south sides of the heavily traveled roadway. More work in the area includes concrete sidewalk and curb upgrades, improvements to existing drainage infrastructure and minor patching and striping on East Arapahoe Road.

Drivers will see travel impacts on Arapahoe Road between Revere Parkway and Potomac Street during new trail underpass construction along the Lone Tree Creek Trail. CBS

The construction of the underpass and associated upgrades will be broken into three phases.

Phase I is expected to take place from April to July 2026. Construction will be concentrated on the north side of E. Arapahoe Road with traffic shifted south.

Phase II is anticipated between August and September 2026. Work will occur in the center of E. Arapahoe Road and traffic will be shifted into outside lanes.

Phase III is expected between October 2026 and early Spring 2027. Construction will move to the south side of E. Arapahoe Road with traffic shifted.

There will be traffic impacts. These include:

General working hours will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Three lanes of traffic will remain open in both directions of E. Arapahoe Road during peak travel hours. Motorists can expect single-lane closures during the following off-peak hours.

Eastbound E. Arapahoe Road: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Westbound E. Arapahoe Road: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

While nighttime operations will be limited during the project, motorists can expect single and double-lane closures in each direction on E. Arapahoe Road from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday night through Friday morning.

Intermittent weekend work is expected.

Lanes will be narrowed to a 10-foot width.

For the duration of the project, all left-turn movements at the intersection of Arapahoe Road and Revere Parkway will be restricted and motorists cannot proceed straight on Revere Parkway across Arapahoe Road. Only right-turn movements will be maintained during construction at this intersection. Drivers are encouraged to use Peoria Street or Potomac Street as alternate travel routes.

Sidewalk closures along both sides of Arapahoe Road will occur at different times depending on the construction phase with signed detour routes in place.

The Lone Tree Creek Trail construction under Arapahoe Road. CDOT

Bus routes in the area may be impacted during construction. Please check the RTD website for updated schedules or bus stop changes.

Visit COTrip.org for real-time lane closure updates and road conditions on this project and others throughout the state.

The $4.3 million project is anticipated to create better trail connectivity and improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians. The city says investing in pedestrian infrastructure will help to reduce vehicle miles traveled, easing congestion and enhancing the environmental and economic vitality of the area.

Construction is anticipated to be complete in early Spring 2027.