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Trail Ridge Road opens for the season in Rocky Mountain National Park

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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Trail Ridge Road has opened for the season in Rocky Mountain National Park. The snow on the road is generally cleared, but park officials warn that there still could be icy conditions in some places.  

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Rocky Mountain National Park

Each year, park staff try to clear snow off the scenic Colorado roadway in time for a Memorial Day weekend opening, but this year late-season snow in the high country complicated snow-clearing efforts.

The road runs from Grand Lake in Grand County to Estes Park in Larimer County. The Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store are currently closed.

Anyone who plans to drive on the road between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. needs timed-entry reservations, which can be obtained at go.nps.gov/romo/timedentry.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the country. It climbs to an elevation of 12,183 feet. It closes for the season in the fall.

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