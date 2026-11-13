Trail Ridge Road in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park closed for season due to snow, ice

Trail Ridge Road in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park closed for the season on Friday due to snow and ice. According to RMNP, the road is closed on the east side of the park at Many Parks Curve and on the west side at Colorado River Trailhead.

Trail Ridge Road in late October 2026. Rocky Mountain National Park

The closed portion is off-limits to vehicles but remains open to pedestrians, bicyclists and leashed pets during the winter. Bicycles and leashed pets are only allowed on the road, not on side trails or on tundra. RMNP reminds visitors they should be prepared for harsh and rapidly changing conditions at high elevations.

Trail Ridge Road was closed on Oct. 13 for a time due to poor visibility and ice and snow on the road.

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park was temporarily closed on Oct. 13, 2026. Rocky Mountain National Park

Trail Ridge Road runs from Grand Lake in Grand County to Estes Park in Larimer County. Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the country. It climbs to an elevation of 12,183 feet.

The road closes for the season every fall due to snow and ice and typically reopens on or around Memorial Day.

Trail Ridge Road was closed in Rocky Mountain National Park for snow and ice on the road on Oct. 13, 2026. Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park was the fifth-most visited national park in the U.S. in 2024, with over 4.1 million visitors that year. Only Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Zion, the Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone saw more visitors.

Park visitors can go online or call 970-586-1222 for updates on the status of the road.