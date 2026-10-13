Trail Ridge Road in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park temporarily closed due to snow, ice

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park was temporarily closed on Tuesday due to poor visibility and ice and snow on the road.

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park was temporarily closed on Oct. 13, 2026. Rocky Mountain National Park

The road was closed at Rainbow Curve on the east side of the park and at Milner Pass on the west side of the park.

Trail Ridge Road runs from Grand Lake in Grand County to Estes Park in Larimer County. Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the country. It climbs to an elevation of 12,183 feet.

The road closes for the season every fall due to snow and ice and typically reopens on or around Memorial Day.

Trail Ridge Road was closed in Rocky Mountain National Park for snow and ice on the road on Oct. 13, 2026. Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park was the fifth-most visited national park in the U.S. in 2024, with over 4.1 million visitors that year. Only Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Zion, the Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone saw more visitors.

Park visitors can go online or call 970-586-1222 for updates on the status of the road.