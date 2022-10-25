Trail Ridge Road closes for the season to through travel in Rocky Mountain National Park

Trail Ridge Road closes for the season to through travel

The popular Trail Ridge Road has closed for through travel for the season. Officials at Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday night closed the portion of the road that runs through the higher elevations of the park due to snowy conditions.

Today, Trail Ridge Rd in #RMNP officially closed for the season to through travel. Many scenic drives incl Bear Lake Rd, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Pk & Trail Ridge Rd along Kawuneeche Valley are open. Trail Ridge Rd normally opens late May weather permitting https://t.co/RiWS9hTvCm pic.twitter.com/ixZ3OXaTZO — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) October 24, 2022

The road that connects Estes Park and Grand Lake usually reopens in late May.

The portion of Trail Ridge Road along Kawuneeche Valley will remain open. Other scenic drives in the park remain open, including:

- Bear Lake Road

- Moraine Park

- Horseshoe Park