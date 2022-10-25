Trail Ridge Road closes for the season to through travel in Rocky Mountain National Park
The popular Trail Ridge Road has closed for through travel for the season. Officials at Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday night closed the portion of the road that runs through the higher elevations of the park due to snowy conditions.
The road that connects Estes Park and Grand Lake usually reopens in late May.
The portion of Trail Ridge Road along Kawuneeche Valley will remain open. Other scenic drives in the park remain open, including:
- Bear Lake Road
- Moraine Park
- Horseshoe Park
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.