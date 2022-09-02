Watch CBS News
Trail Ridge Road was closed for short time for vehicle recovery

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park was closed for a short time at the Alpine Visitor Center and Lava Cliffs on Friday. The closure was for removal of a vehicle which was off road from an incident on Thursday night. 

Old Fall River Road remained open during the closure for westbound traffic only. 

Visitors to RMNP are always encouraged to call (970) 586-1222 for the status of Trail Ridge Road. 

