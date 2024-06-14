Traffic stop in west Colorado leads to discovery of fentanyl and methamphetamine, 2 arrested

Grand County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop led to the discovery of fentanyl and methamphetamine as two men were taken into custody.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 34 for an equipment violation, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says a K9 was deployed and detected drugs inside the vehicle, which led to deputies finding 25 gross grams of fentanyl and 78.1 gross grams of methamphetamine.

The driver, Richard Lawing, 35 of Grand Lake and the passenger, Cameron Gordanier, 25, of Buena Vista were taken into custody and booked into the Grand County Jail.

Left: Richard Lawing Right: Cameron Gordanier Grand County Sheriff's Deputies

"This case along with another incident resulted in over 200 grams of illegal drugs being recovered by our patrol deputies and K9 teams on a Tuesday evening in Grand County," said Sheriff Brett Schroetlin. "The Sheriff's Office remains committed to keeping these drugs out of our community through strict enforcement and holding these offenders accountable."

Lawing was charged with the following:

Unlawful Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance



Unlawful Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

Violation of a Protection Order

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Drove Vehicle Without Valid Driver's License

Drove a Defective Vehicle

Gordanier was arrested for an active arrest warrant that had been issued out of the Chaffee County Courts for failure to comply for controlled substance, according to the sheriff's office.