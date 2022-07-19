Traffic holds planned for I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

The Colorado Department of Transportation wants drivers to be aware of planned traffic holds on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on July 20. Crews will be performing rockfall mitigation work between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

Traffic will be stopped for up to 30 minutes in each directions.

The closures are necessary as CDOT continues its work to clean up debris from mudslides in 2021.

If crews can't finish the work on Wednesday, they will continue on Thursday.