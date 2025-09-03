SB I-25 traffic heading into Denver delayed after construction equipment falls off trailer

Traffic on southbound I-25 heading into Denver was delayed on Wednesday morning after the Colorado Department of Transportation said a piece of construction equipment fell off a trailer. Traffic was reduced to just one lane on southbound I-25 near 20th Street.

Four lanes were blocked after a piece of construction equipment fell off a trailer at I-25 near 20th Street. CBS

According to CDOT, the paving equipment fell off the trailer, blocking four lanes of traffic. Backups could be seen for miles as the CBS Colorado helicopter flew over the scene.

The equipment mishap happened around 6 a.m. and traffic was still reduced to one lane at 8:30 a.m.

It was unclear when the equipment would be removed and the lanes reopened.