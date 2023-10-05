Traffic backups on EB lanes of I-70 after 2 semis crash

A crash involving two semi trucks and an RV closed two eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened about 4 :20 p.m. at I-70 and Ward Road.

Two semis involved in a crash on eastbound I-70 in Wheat Ridge on Thursday. Wheat Ridge Police

Wheat Ridge police said the crash could take at least an hour to clean up. Only the right lane was open after the crash.

CBS

What led to the crash is being investigated. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.