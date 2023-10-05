Watch CBS News
Traffic backups on EB lanes of I-70 after 2 semis crash

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A crash involving two semi trucks and an RV closed two eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened about 4 :20 p.m. at I-70 and Ward Road. 

i70-ward-semi-crash-wheat-ridge-pd-copy.jpg
Two semis involved in a crash on eastbound I-70 in Wheat Ridge on Thursday.  Wheat Ridge Police

Wheat Ridge police said the crash could take at least an hour to clean up. Only the right lane was open after the crash. 

copter-i70-ward-semi-crash-cbs.jpg
CBS

What led to the crash is being investigated. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 4:39 PM

