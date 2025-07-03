Pro golf's longest hole, located in Northern Colorado, set to challenge PGA Tour hopefuls

When the Korn Ferry tour stops in Northern Colorado next week, PGA Tour hopefuls will be greeted by the longest course they'll play.

TPC Berthoud can play as long as 7,991 yards. For comparisons sake, Oakmont Country Club played only 7,321 yards for the U.S. Open played back in June.

TPS Berthoud CBS

One of the primary culprits at the TPC Berthoud is the par 5, 13th hole. It measures at 773 yards. It's the longest hole on any worldwide professional golf tour and it's the fifth longest hole on any course in the U.S.

So how will the pros fare on this brutal beast of a hole? Better than you might expect.

"They look at it as a fun challenge seeing how many of us can get there in 2 shots," said Cory Brougham, Tournament Director for the Ascendant. "You'd be surprised how many do. This may not be the main level of golf but these guys can play on that level (PGA Tour). There will be a lot of them who will hit it in 2."

Brougham estimated that 82 players reached the 13th in two shots last year.

I played the hole back in 2019 with current PGA Tour pro Mark Hubbard. He hit driver off the tee, driver off the fairway and still had 130 yards to the pin.

What people often forget -- or don't realize -- is the very next hole is a 273 yard par 3!