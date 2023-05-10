Tornado Warning issued for Douglas, Jefferson, Park and Teller counties until 2:45 p.m.
A tornado warning was issued for Douglas, Jefferson, Park and Teller counties until 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
If you're in the area under a Tornado Warning, immediately move to an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska until 9 p.m. Wednesday. That includes Denver, Fort Collins, Longmont, Fort Morgan, Sterling, Yuma and Colorado Springs.
