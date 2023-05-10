Watch CBS News
Local News

Tornado Warning issued for Douglas, Jefferson, Park and Teller counties until 2:45 p.m.

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

A tornado warning was issued for Douglas, Jefferson, Park and Teller counties until 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. 

If you're in the area under a Tornado Warning, immediately move to an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.  

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska until 9 p.m. Wednesday.  That includes Denver, Fort Collins, Longmont, Fort Morgan, Sterling, Yuma and Colorado Springs. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 2:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.