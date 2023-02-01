Tom Brady says he's retiring from the NFL "for good"

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced on Wednesday that he's retiring from the league "for good."

Brady, the 199th pick of the 2000 draft, called it quits in a video posted to social media after 23 seasons in the NFL and seven Super Bowl wins. The 45-year-old quarterback said he was "retiring, for good" and acknowledged his short-lived retirement last year.

BREAKING: Tom Brady announced he is “retiring, for good.”



“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream, I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said in a video posted this morning. pic.twitter.com/DO2LE0L0td — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 1, 2023

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I just press record and let you guys know first," Brady said. "It won't be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used my up last year."

"Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream," he added. "I wouldn't change a thing."

Brady, who played for both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is widely considered to be the best NFL quarterback to ever play. He finishes with 89,214 passing yards, 649 passing touchdowns, and three league MVPs, according to CBS Boston.

Brady retires as the NFL's all-time leader in Super Bowl wins, passing touchdowns, passing yards, and completions. His 286 victories — regular season and postseason combined — are the most of all time.

Tom Brady's 23-season career:



- 7x Super Bowl Champion

- 5x Super Bowl MVP

- 3x League MVP

- 89,214 regular season passing yards (1st all time)

- 649 regular season TDs (1st all time)

- 13,400 Playoff passing yards (1st all time)

- 88 playoff TDs (1st all time) pic.twitter.com/sW05kBRP91 — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023

If Brady stays in retirement, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said he would be eligible to enter it in 2028.

Brady signed a deal to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst after he retired. Fox is set to to have play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen call Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.