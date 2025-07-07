Tips and tricks from a Colorado thrifting expert on how to thrift shop and score the best finds

Whether you're looking to save a few bucks or find some unique articles of clothing, thrifting is becoming more popular nowadays. A local thrifting expert is sharing tips on how to find the best deals and score the best finds.

Katie Bergman is an avid thrift shopper. CBS

Like many people, Katie Bergman has always loved shopping and buying clothes. However, the prices of everything have gotten expensive, especially when trying to update your wardrobe and what's in your closet.

So, she became an avid thrift shopper and now has her own business where she's a thrift personal shopper and finds outfits and new wardrobes for clients.

Bergman recommends going to the store with a game plan, sticking to your budget, and making a list for yourself.

She also recommends shopping based on whatever colored tags are on sale for the day. You can find items 30% off or even 50% off based on the colored tags.

It's also recommended to get to the stores earlier in the day or throughout the week when stores are less busy.

Thrifting has become more popular as the cost of living increases. CBS

"People will clean out their closets and things over the weekends, and so you will get lots of great things that people have cleaned out, and they're usually put on the racks earlier in the week. Tuesday, Wednesday are usually going to be your best days, and sometimes Monday, but they might be recovering from weekend sales."

Check every aisle and each item on the rack and inspect items carefully. Some stores also have sales racks too. Be on the lookout for designer items or certain brands that will last longer.

"Another thing you can look at is to shop off-season. So, if you want sweaters and long-sleeved shirts, now is the time to shop for those because they're not incredibly picked over at this point, and you can find a lot of really great items for cheap that you wouldn't normally find," said Bergman.

If you have sewing skills or are willing to get things tailored, keep that in mind as you're shopping. Always try to pick things that are bigger in size, rather than smaller, as those are easier to get tailored. Also, check the store's re-stock days. Have an open mind and have some fun.

Katie Bergman shows how to update your wardrobe by thrifting. CBS

"I think thrift stores are overwhelming, and that's the main reason most people are kind of intimidated by shopping in a thrift store. But when you know what you're looking for, for example, a certain color jacket or something like that, or you're looking for long-sleeved shirts specifically. You stick to just those colors and just those items," said Bergman.