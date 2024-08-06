Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her VP running mate

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her vice presidential running mate, four sources tell CBS News, tapping a Midwestern Democrat to join her on the ticket heading into November's election.

News of the pick comes two weeks after President Biden ended his reelection campaign, prompting the Democratic Party to quickly coalesce around the vice president.

FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a press conference, June 24, 2024, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr / AP

Harris and Walz will campaign in all seven battleground states in the coming days, beginning with an appearance in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Walz's first event as Harris' running mate.

What does Walz bring to the Harris ticket?

Walz — who has a background representing rural communities and enacting Democratic priorities — was part of a deep bench of potential running mates that included Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Walz, the popular two-term governor of Minnesota, could help Harris shore up support in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — Midwestern "blue wall" states that have historically supported Democrats but went for Donald Trump in the 2016 election before Mr. Biden took them back in 2020. The three battleground states are likely pivotal to Harris' ability to win the White House in November.

When Trump knocked down parts of the blue wall eight years ago, Minnesota remained Democratic by a narrow margin. The state hasn't voted for a Republican since 1972.

Walz recently said he expected it would be a close presidential race in Minnesota, though he predicted Trump would lose for a third time. Trump has boasted about potentially winning the state while campaigning there in recent months.

In a signal that his stock was rising in the veepstakes, Harris' campaign recently began echoing an attack line first used by Walz, who called Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, "weird."

Trump campaign response

The Trump campaign responded by attacking Walz as too liberal for the country.

"From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California's dangerously liberal agenda far and wide," Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. "If Walz won't tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American's nightmare."

What is Walz's background?

Walz, a 60-year-old Nebraska native, enlisted in the Army National Guard after high school and served for 24 years with both domestic and overseas deployments. He spent a year teaching high school in China after graduating from Chadron State College in 1989. When he returned to the U.S., he taught high school in Nebraska before moving to his wife's home state of Minnesota in 1996. There, Walz taught social studies at Mankato West High School and coached the football team.

His political career began in 2006, when he was elected to the House of Representatives to represent a primarily rural district bordering Iowa, South Dakota and Wisconsin. He served in Congress until 2019, when he became Minnesota's governor. He was reelected to the position in 2022.

Walz faced intense criticism from Republicans during his first term as governor over his handling of the pandemic and the violent protests that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

With Democrats controlling both chambers of the state legislature during his second term, Walz has enacted a number of Democratic priorities, including the protection of abortion access and gender-affirming health care, legalizing recreational marijuana, restricting gun access, providing free school meals to all kids and expanding paid family leave.

If Harris and Walz win the White House, he would become the third vice president from Minnesota, after Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale.