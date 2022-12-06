Watch CBS News
Man arrested, accused of scamming Denver couple out of $250K

By CBSColorado.com Staff

A man has been arrested, accused of scamming a Denver couple out of $250,000. Tilo David Lopez Jr. is accused of promising to complete expensive work that he never finished. 

Investigators said that Lopez knew his two victims, an older couple in Denver. According to the arrest affidavit, the couple trusted Lopez because they knew he was a youth pastor. 

Lopez took down payments for the work at the properties the couple owns for his company, Remodeling Specialists LLC. 

Prosecutors claim the work was never done. 

December 5, 2022

