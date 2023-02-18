Tiger cub rescued from New Mexico gets new home at Colorado sanctuary

An undersized Bengal tiger cub that police officers found inside a dog crate last month is adapting to his new home at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg.

"Duke" is thought to be four months old.

According to the Albuquerque (New Mexico) Journal, Albuquerque police officers encountered the crated animal in a mobile home. The officers were investigating a shooting there.

The officers handed off Duke to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, which then placed him with the ABQ BioPark Zoo. Staff there evaluated Duke's health and kept him in quarantine while seeking a permanent solution.

The BioPark Zoo, according to the Journal, is currently building a new exhibit for Malayan tigers. Also, because Duke's genetic lineage is not known, he could be placed in a breeding program or zoo accrediated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

BioPark staff drove Duke to Keenesburg last Saturday.

The sanctuary currently cares for 750 animals at four different sites - three of the in Colorado - which combined cover 33,000 acres.