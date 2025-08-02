Watch CBS News
Local News

Thunderstorms moving into Denver metro area prompt ground stop at Denver International Airport

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Near normal temperatures Saturday before the heatwave returns
Near normal temperatures Saturday before the heatwave returns 02:14

Another round of stormy weather is moving through Colorado on Saturday, prompting the FAA to issue a ground stop for Denver International Airport.

The ground stop is scheduled to be in place until 3:45 p.m. The FAA said it was issued due to wind shear and missed approaches. According to FlightAware, there have been 437 delays and 10 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport today.

Storms will be moving through the Denver metro area and eastern plains through the afternoon into the evening, bringing possible damaging winds and hail. The largest threat is to the eastern plains.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue