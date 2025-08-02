Thunderstorms moving into Denver metro area prompt ground stop at Denver International Airport

Near normal temperatures Saturday before the heatwave returns

Near normal temperatures Saturday before the heatwave returns

Near normal temperatures Saturday before the heatwave returns

Another round of stormy weather is moving through Colorado on Saturday, prompting the FAA to issue a ground stop for Denver International Airport.

The ground stop is scheduled to be in place until 3:45 p.m. The FAA said it was issued due to wind shear and missed approaches. According to FlightAware, there have been 437 delays and 10 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport today.

Storms will be moving through the Denver metro area and eastern plains through the afternoon into the evening, bringing possible damaging winds and hail. The largest threat is to the eastern plains.