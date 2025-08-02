Colorado sees weekend cooldown before heat returns

If you don't like the heat, enjoy the temperatures this weekend. Highs for Colorado's Front Range will be in the upper 80s, right around our average temperature for this time of year.

CBS

The sky is a bit smoky on Saturday morning, and that will stick around for most of the day. This afternoon, there is a chance for storms across the metro area and eastern plains. The mountains saw rain early Saturday, and that could continue for the day.

We are watching the storms closely this afternoon, as a few could turn severe. The biggest threat is on the eastern plains.

CBS

The "cooler" weather does not stick around. A ridge of high pressure brings our temperatures back into the upper 90s for the work week.