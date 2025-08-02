Watch CBS News
Colorado sees weekend cooldown before heat returns

By Dayle Cedars

Near normal temperatures Saturday before the heatwave returns
If you don't like the heat, enjoy the temperatures this weekend. Highs for Colorado's Front Range will be in the upper 80s, right around our average temperature for this time of year.  

The sky is a bit smoky on Saturday morning, and that will stick around for most of the day. This afternoon, there is a chance for storms across the metro area and eastern plains. The mountains saw rain early Saturday, and that could continue for the day.  

We are watching the storms closely this afternoon, as a few could turn severe. The biggest threat is on the eastern plains.  

The "cooler" weather does not stick around. A ridge of high pressure brings our temperatures back into the upper 90s for the work week.

Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.

