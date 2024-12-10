3 suspects charged in Colorado in connection with "rolling gunfight" that affected at least 6 people in Aurora

Three men face charges of attempted first-degree murder in Colorado following what police called a "rolling gunfight." The shooting happened in Aurora near South Havana Street and East Idaho Place on July 28.

Aurora police detectives found security video near the scene, they say, that a "rolling gunfight" happened between a black SUV and a white pickup. Six people got caught in the crossfire.

Jose Daniel Gimenez-Chacin Aurora Police

One victim was an Aurora patrol officer in a marked car. Aurora police said that officer radioed for help after hearing gunfire and, "believed his vehicle had been struck by a bullet."

According to investigators, officers learned 10 minutes later that a bystander walking near the 1500 block of South Havana Street went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers later found shell casings nearby.

Alonzo Lara Aurora Police

Investigators arrested Jose Daniel Gimenez-Chacin, 23, and Alonzo Lara, 29, in October. In November, they learned of a third suspect in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, Yilbert Fransua Maldonado-Moncada.

All three suspects have been charged in Arapahoe District Court with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree assault, all felonies. Gimenez-Chacin remains in custody on $750,000 bond. Lara remains in custody on $500,000 bond. Maldonado-Moncada remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.

Yilbert Fransua Maldonado-Moncada Aurora Police

According to Aurora police, the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.