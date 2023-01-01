Thousands prepare to welcome in the new year in downtown Denver

Thousands prepare to welcome in the new year in Denver

For over 20 years, Denver has welcomed the new year with a fireworks show.

The tradition continues Saturday night with thousands expected to crowd the streets of downtown Denver.

The downtown partnership is hosting the firework event Saturday night and is expecting at least 15,000 people to flood the streets to enjoy the beautiful display.

As time is ticking on the clock thousands walked down 16th Street Mall for the last time in 2022.

Some are starting new traditions to bring in the new year.

Mark Winet and his girlfriend are excited to watch the fireworks to close out the year.

"We actually just started dating not too long ago and we decided for new year's we are going to go downtown since neither of us has ever done it and see lots of fireworks." Winet said.

Others, like Ana and Gregory Green, are just trying to move past COVID-19 pandemic woes by experiencing the firework show for the first time.

"I feel like people are just trying to get back to regular life and everything and I don't know, I am just excited for what 2023 brings," Ana said.

Big crowds and live DJs playing music along 16th Street Mall timed with the unique display of lights popping off in the sky is what to be expected at the NYE celebration.

Sharon Alton, vice president of the Downtown Denver Partnership, says one can expect a nice selection of fireworks this year.

"The fireworks company that we use, they're national renewed pyrotechnics company and basically the entire seven-and-a-half-minute show will look like a grand finale," Alton said.

The Downtown Denver Partnership is putting on a show worth hundreds of thousands of dollars with two rooftops kicking off the show. One showing will be at the Sheraton Hotel, while the other is set to be on 16th Street and Curtis.

So no matter where on the strip you are, you'll get a nice viewing of the show.

"I love seeing the joy on people's faces, the families that come whether its kids or friends that haven't seen each other in a while, everybody's just excited on new year's eve," Alton said.

Two identical shows will play on New Year's Eve, the first show starts at 9 p.m. and the second will begin at midnight.