Thousands participated in Denver's Donor Dash 2025, raising money and awareness for organ and tissue donations
Nearly 5,000 people participated in this year's Donor Dash 5K at Washington Park in Denver this past weekend, an event dedicated to honoring and celebrating the lives impacted by organ, tissue, and eye donations.
CBS News Colorado's Michael Spencer served as emcee again this year.
The event, held over the weekend, featured activities for all ages -- including the popular Diaper Dash for the youngest participants.
CBS News Colorado is a proud sponsor of the event, and organizers thanked everyone who helped make the Donor Dash a success.