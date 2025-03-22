Over 30,000 turn out for Bernie Sanders, AOC rally in Denver amid push for progressive change

An estimated 34,000 people gathered Friday evening at Civic Center Park in Denver to hear Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York push a number of progressive policies.

Just hours later, they spoke before a crowd of about 11,000 at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

The two stops for the progressive leaders in Colorado were part of what they dubbed the "Fighting Oligarchy Tour."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a rally on March 21, 2025 at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado. Sanders, right, and Ocasio-Cortez are holding a series of rallies they are calling the "Fighting Oligarchy Tour." Chet Strange / Getty Images

"They want to know if the people of America are going to stand up to Trumpism, oligarchy," Sanders said to a cheering crowd.

The tour is part of an effort by Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez to push back against President Trump and the influence that they say billionaires have over American politics.

"Musk is not our Congress. Act lawfully, not awfully," said Nancy Larsen, a rally attendee who feels the federal government is prioritizing corporate interests over ordinary Americans. "I feel like we're in kind of a reverse Robin Hood situation right now, where we're taking from the poor and disadvantaged and giving more money to the rich."

Nancy Larsen reads the sign she made for a rally hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Denver on Friday, March 21, 2025. CBS

Thousands of attendees echoed concerns that the government is increasingly influenced by billionaires and large corporations.

Parents of Girl Scouts Nina and Indie said they viewed the rally as an educational opportunity.

"We like them to be aware of what's happening in the world," their mother Jennifer Walters said.

Jennifer Walters, center, brought her two daughters to a rally featuring Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Denver on Friday, March 21, 2025. CBS

The crowd also cheered for union leaders representing construction, grocery, and education workers, as attendees voiced frustration over economic inequality.

"Republicans, Democrats -- all Americans are feeling this," said Chris Martinez, who attended the rally.

Attendees from the earlier rally in Greeley also expressed dissatisfaction with both major political parties.

Ocasio-Cortez also emphasized that their fight is not just against Republicans, urging Democrats to push harder for progressive policies.

Some Republicans in Colorado criticized Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders and their message.

"Congressman Evans is fighting for lower costs, safer communities, and making the American Dream possible for all Coloradans," a spokeswoman for Republican Rep. Gabe Evans, whose district includes Greeley, said in a statement. "His commonsense approach stands in stark contrast to AOC and Bernie Sanders' extreme, anti-oil and gas rhetoric."

"If Democrats want to bring a couple of avowed socialists to Weld County to talk about their Green New Deal scams that will crush Colorado oil & gas jobs, I say go for it," Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert said in a statement. "The contrast between them and Republicans like Gabe Evans who will stand up for energy producers, law enforcement officers, and small business owners couldn't be clearer."

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders say they'll continue advocating for a nation where all Americans can thrive.

"The world is watching," Sanders said.