Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to hold "Fighting Oligarchy" rallies in Denver and Greeley

Independent Sen. from Vermont Bernie Sanders and Democratic Congresswoman for New York's 14th congressional district Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be in Colorado Friday to host two rallies as part of the "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" tour.

Prominent progressives Sanders and AOC are making stops across the country to gain support from their base against what they call the oligarchy in Washington D.C. Former Chair of the Democratic National Committee Jaime Harrison told CBS News the party will have to form a coalition in order to move forward.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to a capacity crowd during an event at UW-Parkside on March 07, 2025, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The event is the first of three Midwest speaking engagements billed as "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here". Getty Images

At a rally in Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, Sanders said to regain voters' support, the Democratic Party leadership has to tell the truth about the influence billionaires have in U.S. politics. He told CBS News the face of the Democratic Party needs to be "working-class people, young people, people who get their hands dirty, people who may not have graduated college, people who do not have PhDs in economics, people who are struggling to put food on the table. They've got to be involved. We've got to listen to them."

Sanders and AOC's rally in Greeley will be at the Bank of Colorado Arena at 12:15 p.m., followed by a rally in Denver at 4 p.m. in Civic Center Park. Attendees can register through Sanders's website at the links for each event.