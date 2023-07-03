Thornton police investigates shooting near Pecos Street
Authorities in Thornton are investigating a shooting that took place near Pecos Street.
Thornton police say the shooting occurred in the 9500 Block of Pecos Street and reports three victims were injured. The department says an adult male was taken into custody without further incident.
According to Thornton PD, the victims were transported to area hospitals where the extent of their injuries are currently unknown.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.