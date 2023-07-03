Watch CBS News
Local News

Thornton police investigates shooting near Pecos Street

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities in Thornton are investigating a shooting that took place near Pecos Street. 

Thornton police say the shooting occurred in the 9500 Block of Pecos Street and reports three victims were injured. The department says an adult male was taken into custody without further incident. 

According to Thornton PD, the victims were transported to area hospitals where the extent of their injuries are currently unknown. 

The investigation remains ongoing.   

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 8:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.