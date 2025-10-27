Colorado city installs red light cameras to tackle high volume crashes at 2 intersections

Thornton police say over the past 15 months, there have been 22 crashes at 88th Avenue and Washington Street and 33 collisions at 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Now, officers are hoping red light cameras will keep drivers from running those traffic signals.

Crews installed 16 cameras at 88th Avenue and Washington Street, which will be used to detect drivers in any direction who run a red light. CBS

At two main intersections in the city of Thornton, speed has not only taken the spotlight but it has also claimed lives.

"My biggest thing is just honoring him the ways that I can; that's what keeps me sane," said Derrick DeLeon.

DeLeon is speaking about his longtime friend, 35-year-old Christian Santamaria, who was hit and killed while driving home back in March 2025.

Santamaria was crossing the intersection at 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard when an 18-year-old allegedly ran a red light and hit him.

Santamaria was a father of four, and his family had previously spoken with CBS Colorado, wanting more accountability on the roads.

"It's unfortunate we have individuals who just really take life for granted in that way because you're putting not just yourself in danger... could've been anybody," said DeLeon.

However, cameras could now be the ticket to preventing crashes on two of Thornton's most notorious intersections.

"The hope or the intention is not to run the red light and therefore reduce crashes," said Paul Hawkins, Deputy Chief of Police for the City of Thornton.

CBS Colorado followed along as crews installed 16 cameras at 88th Avenue and Washington Street this month, which will be used to detect drivers in any direction who run a red light.

This pilot program will also include the installation of cameras at 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, the same intersection where Santamaria lost his life.

"We have to have a 30-day advertising period, the first 30 days that these are operational, they will be issuing just warnings, and after that warning period, then live citations will come out," said Hawkins.

Once these cameras are up and running, issuing tickets, drivers who run a red light will be issued a $75 ticket in the mail. Police say that money will go back towards paying for this pilot program and hopefully more cameras in other intersections in the future.

"This is a civil penalty basically, so unlike if a police officer wrote you a ticket and handed it to you, where there's points assigned against your license and everything else, these don't have that," said Hawkins.

While only Santamaria's death was deadly, the hope is that if people can reduce their habit of running the red light, more people's lives can be spared.

"There are a lot of people who appreciate what they're for and they're intent and would like to see them in other places if they work," said Hawkins. "It doesn't pay to be in a big hurry."