Thomas Jefferson High School supplies food to families in need ahead of holidays

Just in time for the holiday break, Thomas Jefferson High School hosted its annual food bank distribution to help families make it through the winter break.

Students, parents, staff and the community played a huge role in making the drive happen.

For families struggling to make ends meet this year, like Angie Chadwick, this is a blessing.

"I was in a real bad accident in the beginning of October, and I haven't been able to work so…I just needed a little help with Christmas for my babies this year," Chadwick said.

With hard times hitting many families this holiday season, a community project like this does a lot for them.

Alicia Pulido, a woman raising two kids and living paycheck to paycheck, says she survives by getting help every month.

"I appreciate every, every, single thing they do for us," Pulido said.

The holiday distribution consisted of families receiving gifts, a holiday meal, and extra food to help through the break.

Samantha Davis, a social worker at the school, saw the increased need for meals during COVID and has since played a huge role in making this a community effort.

"We know that they are on break for a month and so the food pantry provides all of that, they get a turkey and a King Soopers gift card," Davis said.

The school takes pride in caring for its students and families.

"I think the need here has grown and I think they feel really supported, we have a lot of students who are immigrants and things like that…we are just trying to remove all the obstacles for them to be able to learn," Davis added.

It is really a community effort that involves students, parents and staff.

"it is great to see we can help other families because I have friends that even might need a little support and come get food here…so it is great to see that I can help my close friends or anyone," said Saide Perkins, a student at Thomas Jefferson.

Student organizations have played a huge role in collecting food, including the school's basketball team and DECA, the distributive education clubs of America.

The food pantry is open to serve families at their school, they are always accepting donations. For more information on donations, please visit: https://bit.ly/3uQ7tqb