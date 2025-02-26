The art of the heist plays out on the silver screen in Denver

We all love it when a plan comes together, or maybe it's fun to watch it all fall a part. That is the draw of Denver Film's Thick as Thieves film series throughout the month of March.

Denver Film

The series covers a wide range of the films about people looking for a big score and how those plans play out. There are classics like "The Pink Panther," "Rififi," and "The Thomas Crown Affair," and more modern fair like "Inception" and "Set It Off."

"If you've ever just kind of wanted to dip your toes into all the heist films, this is a great place to start," said Keith Garcia, Artistic Director of the Sie FilmCenter for Denver Film.

This monthlong tribute to art of the heist kicks off with the ultimate series of theft thrillers.

"I can think of no better way to kick off a whole month of heist movies than to look at the Ocean's series. We have two double features on Saturday, March 1. You can turn it into a quadruple feature if you've got the time. A double feature of 'Ocean's 11' and '12' and a double feature of "Ocean's 13' and '8,'" Garcia explained.

Planned capers are not only fun to watch, but they also make for intricate storytelling.

"It was time for some fun this month, so we just wanted to focus on a subgenre that is really fun, really interesting. Nothing more exciting than a heist film to pull you in...figure out are they going to get away with it? Are they not? We have plenty of options that go in all directions," Garcia said.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Denver Film's Thick as Thieves Film Series

There are 17 films carefully curated for the Thick as Thieves series. It starts on March 1, 2025 and runs throughout the month at the Sie FilmCenter in Denver.