Dog theft in Denver remains a problem; owner of one recently stolen lab "just wants him back, no matter what"

Denver police report over the last 5 years, on average 74 dogs are reported stolen in the city every year. One of the most recent cases they are now investigating involves a 6-year-old lab mix named Ezra.

CBS

His owner Rachel Ansley last saw him Saturday after visiting the City Park Farmers Market. She went across the street to the Tattered Cover bookstore and tied his leash while she went inside. She says when she came back out a few minutes later, Ezra was gone.

"I can't change the past. I wish I could, but I'm taking the steps that I can to get him back," Ansley said.

Now, hundreds of people in the Denver community are working together to help her find Ezra. As many spread awareness to avoid tying up a dog outside, Ezra's owner is hoping someone can help.

Ansley added, "I promise you, he was, and I promise you, he misses home, and I would love to be with him, and I would not hold any anger, I would not put any punishment on it. I just want him back, no matter what."

Denver police ask anyone with information about the case that they think might be helpful to give them a call.