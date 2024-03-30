"The Q" now open in Colorado Springs after previous club was the site of a mass murder

Friday night was the opening night for Colorado Springs' only LGBTQ+ nightclub, "The Q."

"Like it was surreal. I think at times, you know, I looked around and the room was packed," said Co-owner Michael Anderson.

The Q is the phoenix that rose from the ashes of Club Q, the nightclub that was the scene of Colorado's most recent mass murder.

Anderson says when Club Q closed, he and the LGBTQ+ community lost their only refuge.

"What do you do next? You know? Your home gets destroyed in that way and shut down," said Anderson.

What he and his business partners did was rebuild, they designed The Q from the ground up to get their home back, but it wasn't easy. They faced some opposition.

"Residents who have biases against the LGBTQ+ population. And so, we are still dealing with that as of yesterday, with active and open and unabashed homophobia, transphobia and just generalized hatred," said Anderson.

He says the struggle was worth it because Anderson says on Friday night his family that he's been missing returned to christen their new home.

"To see it all together it's like thank God. We're so grateful to be here," said Anderson.

And while the pain of the past and memory of those lost is still with the LGBTQ+ community in the Springs, Anderson hopes this will help everyone move forward into the future.

"I hope this space can be healing for everybody who needs it," said Anderson.

If the first night's attendance is an indication, than it seems to be working.

"Talking to people, they love it. They feel safe. They feel comfortable. They feel included. They feel like this is somewhere anybody can come in and be accepted for who they are. And that's exactly what the point of it is," said Anderson.