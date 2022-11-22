Injured victims react to surviving Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting: 'I'm happy to be alive after this'

"I want people to respect LGBT more and show some love at this time. I think that's what we need," said Ed Sanders.

Sanders, 63, has been a loyal patron of Club Q since it opened 20 years ago. On Saturday night, he was among the 17 patrons shot and injured. At least 19 were hurt. Five people were killed.

From his bed at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Sanders spoke to CBS News Colorado.

"I am smiling right now because I'm happy to be alive after this," he said. "My pain is diminished and I'm doing fantastic. They missed all the vitals."

Happy to be alive, but like many, Sanders still has a long mental and physical road to recovery.

UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central told CBS News Colorado it is currently caring for 10 patients from the shooting. At Centura Health, Penrose, three are reportedly in stable condition, while one has been discharged.

"James, God bless, is actually stabilized," said Joshua Hindi.

Hindi nearly lost his two friends on Saturday, James Slaugh and his sister Charlene Slaugh.

Both, he says, are actively involved in the LGBT community and, like Sanders, are loyal patrons of Club Q. Hindi told CBS News Colorado on Monday that the Slaughs are the kindest people you could ever hope to meet. That they would do anything to help others. Hindi says now it's time for the community to lend a hand.

James, 33, is stable but Charlene, 35, is still fighting.

"She has multiple injuries to her organs, she has some shrapnel that she took to her organs," Hindi continued, "she's undergone a couple of surgeries at this point and lost a lot of blood and she still has several more surgeries to go before they can get her into a stable condition."

Hindi knows both well and says he knows Charlene especially, would want people to hear what she had to say.

"Any kind action to help rebuff the negativity that has been caused by this would reverberate through the universe," he said.