Married couple recalls terror, helping victims in aftermath of Club Q shooting

Married couple Felicia Juvera and Gil Rodriguez went out to Club Q Saturday night for the first time since 2019 to support their friend Tara or DJ T-Beatz, who was DJ-ing at the club.

"We just went out to go support her and you know show love," Rodriguez said.

"We thought it was just going to be casual very light," Juvera said.

Around midnight their lives changed. Everyone heard a gunshot, which initially Juvera and Rodriguez thought was part of the music. When the second shot rang out, Rodriguez's Air Force training kicked in.

"My military background told me otherwise. I flipped the table that we were sitting next to for cover and I just yelled for everyone to get down," Rodriguez said.

They say a shooter walked in the front door of Club Q and started firing near the bar.

"All we heard was just him kind of gradually going through the club and just shooting as he was walking. It was almost like target practice for him," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez jumped on top of Juvera to protect her.

"I felt a bullet graze my foot which kind of like woke me up to realize that the shooter was looking in our direction," Rodriguez said.

Gil called 911 for help, and when the shooting stopped he and Felicia began helping people evacuate the bar.

"It was just a bloody massacre," Rodriguez said. "People were holding different body parts from in the back alley the front of the club the side parking lot people were pretty injured all over."

Among the carnage, they saw a familiar face

"I saw a body just laying on their back and I immediately ran over there and it was our friend Tara who got hit in the back," Juvera said.

Juvera stayed with Tara until the paramedics arrived. Rodriguez says Tara is expected to recover from her gunshot wound.

Rodriguez directed first responders as they arrived and says even on Sunday morning they feel like they are living in a nightmare. They are glad they weren't injured but saddened for all the victims of America's latest mass shooting.

"Prayers and condolences go out to all the families affected, you know, that obviously aren't weren't able to walk out from that scene," Rodriguez said.