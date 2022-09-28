The end: Bookbar, Denver's popular bookstore-wine-bar, to close in January

A bummer for Denver bookworms; Bookbar will close its doors in January.

The hybrid bookstore-wine-bar has been a popular staple in the Berkeley neighborhood since 2012.

The owner says that the last few years has taken its toll.

But the final nail in the coffin was Denver's next scheduled minimum wage hike; in January it will increase to $17.29 cents.

She says that her bookstore just can't raise prices to support that cost.