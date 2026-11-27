While Denver Health paramedics spend Thanksgiving caring for others, one woman is making sure they are taken care of, too.

Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and all the traditional fixings filled tables Thursday as Vernita Lewis, affectionately known as Ms. V, prepared a holiday feast for more than 100 first responders.

"There's like 120 something on the schedule for today, but I made enough for 150," Lewis said. "Make sure we cover everybody."

The annual feast gives paramedics an opportunity to enjoy a warm meal and spend time with colleagues between emergency calls.

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"For our crews to be away from home, to be away from friends and family, and responding on other people's emergencies on Thanksgiving … it's difficult, it's challenging," said Justin Harper, chief of the Denver Health Paramedic Division.

It's what makes the tradition Lewis and her mother took over nearly two decades ago especially meaningful.

"She pours her heart and her soul into this," said Lt. Jay Starzynski with the Denver Health Paramedic Division. "She's one of the most gracious human beings that we all know."

But the holiday has looked different for Lewis in recent years. Her mother, who helped prepare the annual feast, died in 2024.

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Despite the loss, Lewis has continued the tradition, honoring her mother's memory through service to others.

"Whomever you have, be able to sit down and be thankful for them and just remember each other," Lewis said. "Try to be a little kinder to each other, especially in holiday time."

Her colleagues have also found ways to honor her mother's memory, offering Lewis keepsakes that bring her to tears.

For many paramedics working Thanksgiving, the annual gathering has helped foster a sense of family away from home.

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For Denver Health paramedic Rebecca Delgado Trujillo, it's a reminder that family isn't always defined by blood.

"I'm thankful for my coworkers," Delgado Trujillo said. "I know it's cheesy, but I love them. They make it so fun to come to work. They're my family, too."

Beyond the holiday meal, the tradition offers first responders an opportunity to reflect on the relationships that help carry them through the demands of their work.

For nearly 20 years, Lewis has helped make that possible, one Thanksgiving plate at a time.