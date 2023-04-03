Texas woman hits tree at Eldora Mountain ski resort in Colorado, dies

Ski patrollers, firefighters and ambulance personnel were unable to revive a woman who struck a tree Sunday morning at Eldora Mountain ski resort.

The 58-year-old woman was visiting from Texas with friends and family, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

She crashed just before 9:45 a.m. on the Muleshoe run, an expert (black diamond) slope on the resort's more difficult Bryan Mountain side.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman fell then continued to slide down the run until she hit a tree.

Members of her group immediately called 911 and began performing CPR, per the sheriff's office.

Despite efforts to save her, the woman was pronounced deceased in the resort's first aid room.

The sheriff's office does not believe at this time that any other skiers were involved in her accident, but it is continuing to investigate the circumstances of her crash.