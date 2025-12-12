Texas robbery suspect arrested while snowboarding in Colorado

He got the "po-po" while enjoying his "pow-pow."

A 23-year-old man on the run from law enforcement in Texas was arrested this week while snowboarding in Colorado.

U.S. Marshals Service investigators contacted local authorities with information that Isaac Van Marcantel was believed to be in the area of the Steamboat Springs Ski Resort. Officers from the Steamboat Springs Police Department joined deputies from the Routt County Sheriff's Office and found Van Marcantel at the base area of the resort, SSPD stated in a social media post.

"The suspect had been snowboarding at the time he was located."

A warrant for Van Marcantel's arrest was issued Nov. 24 by the Austin, Tex., Police Department. A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service told CBS Colorado that his agency was notified of the warrant and became involved in the hunt for Van Marcantel on Dec. 8.

Austin PD has accused Van Marcantel of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to Dep. Andrew Gallagher of the U.S. Marshals Service, District of Colorado. The charge is connected to a Nov. 12 incident in Austin.

The Marshals Service believed Van Marcantel was armed while he was at the resort. Neither the Marshals Service nor Steamboat Springs PD has confirmed that a weapon was found during his arrest.

But they were cautious of it. The Northwest Colorado SWAT team was activated when a residential alarm was activated near the resort before Van Marcantel was located, per SSPD. The alarm was determined to be unrelated to his presence in the area.

Van Marcantel is in the Routt County Jail while authorities arrange his return to Texas for prosecution.