Four Houston men were recently sent to prison for renting vehicles and driving to Colorado where they sabotaged Denver-area ATM machines and robbed the technicians sent to fix them.

The four men, 22 to 29 years of age, were recently sentenced to federal prison terms ranging between nearly four years to more than six years.

Three of the men were caught after returning to Colorado to attempt a second heist. Initially, in April 2025, they were successful in robbing a technician in the process of repairing at ATM at the Wells Fargo bank located at 18515 East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial.

A still image from bank surveillance video shows a black Nissan Rogue approaching an ATM in a drive through lane on April 3, 2025. The vehicle had been rented in Houston and driven to Denver. Three Houston men were later caught and sentenced for robbing an ATM technician who was repairing a machine the men reportedly damaged during this visit. U.S. Attorneys Office for the District of Colorado

According to a court document, the ATM was jammed by a generic VISA card coated with glue. The three robbers reportedly followed from another ATM repair to the Wells Fargo in an SUV rented in Houston. Before driving to Colorado, they tinted the windows and changed the license plates on it, according to details in the court document. The three men pulled up in the drive-through lane next to the technician, jumped out, and shoved the technician out of the way, according to the court document. They grabbed five "cassettes" loaded with cash totaling $290,782.

An image from a social media post reportedly published by one of the men after he and two other Houston men robbed an ATM technician in Centennial in April 2025. The three were caught after targeting another Colorado bank later that year. All three were recently sentenced. U.S. Attorneys Office for the District of Colorado

Three months later, they tried again. This time in Arvada at the Wells Fargo at 7878 Wadsworth Boulevard.

What they didn't know, however, is that federal agents were waiting there for them. The same bank's ATM was previously targeted and robbed in similar fashion a year earlier, according to the court document. That robber escaped with $190,000 and has not been caught.

Those agents, from the Denver office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, were also in communication with the ATM technician. That technician relayed that the ATM had been intentionally disabled.

Surveillance images from a Wells Fargo ATM in Arvada in July 2025. Three men in the vehicle were later caught for jamming ATMs with glue-covered credit cards and robbing the technicians assigned to repairing the machines. All three men from Houston were recently sentenced to prison. U.S. Attorneys Office for the District of Colorado

Surveillance video from the bank showed a masked man in a white SUV was one of the last people to insert a card into the ATM.

The agents saw that same SUV - also with heavily tinted windows and a mismatched license plate - parked near the bank. According to the court document, the technician was accompanied by an armed guard. The SUV left the area and was pulled over by Arvada Police Department officers for a license plate violation.

Devonta Smith, Coby Goldsmith, and Dantie Williams were inside the vehicle. So was the same clothing seen on the person putting the card in the disabled ATM.

The three were taken into custody and the scheme ended there.

Still images from a rental car business in Houston show the man who rented a Nissan Rogue that was later modified and driven to Colorado to commit robberies in the Denver area. Agents from the FBI's Houston office also received anonymous tips that three Houston men had openly bragged about robbing ATMs in Colorado, according to federal prosecutors in Denver. All three men have been sentenced to prison. U.S. Attorneys Office for the District of Colorado

Later that same month, however, another ATM technician was robbed at the Bank of America at 120 South Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood. The technician was rebooting a disabled ATM when two masked men jumped out of an SUV in the next lane and pulled him away from the machine.

Those men took $146,720 inside the ATM's cassettes with them. And, without knowing it, a number of tracking devices, too.

The Lakewood Police Department tracked the stolen cash to a neighborhood where, after a foot chase through several back yards, DaVonte Shorts, also from Houston, was taken into custody.

As he was booked, police found $3,000 in Short's underwear. All but $1,300 of the stolen money was recovered, mostly in back yards and in an SUV found running in a nearby parking lot.

Shorts's accomplice has not been caught, according to federal prosecutors.

Shorts was sentenced in October in Denver federal court to 45 months in prison.

Smith and Williams were both sentenced in August. Smith received 63 months and Williams 45. Goldsmith was ordered earlier this month to serve 32 months. The four are currently housed in separate facilities in Colorado, Oklahoma and Kentucky.

"I have no idea why these people thought they should travel to Colorado to commit violent robberies, but they have now learned that it was a horrible idea and others should be on notice as well," United States Attorney for the District of Colorado Peter McNeilly stated in a press release. "As these cases demonstrate, in Colorado, ATM robberies will earn you several years in prison."