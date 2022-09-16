Watch CBS News
2 teens arrested in double shooting outside Carla Madison Rec Center

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Teens arrested in connection with shooting outside Carla Madison Rec Center in Denver
Teens arrested in connection with shooting outside Carla Madison Rec Center in Denver 00:28

Police in Denver have arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to last week's shooting outside the Carla Madison Rec Center. Two people were shot outside the recreation center at Josephine and Colfax Avenue. 

colfax-double-shooting-10-pkg-transfer-frame-457.jpg
CBS

The victims were a 20-year-old man who police said got into a fight with the suspects and an innocent teenage bystander. The teen remains in the hospital and the other victim has been released. 

One of the suspects is facing attempted murder charges and the other is under investigation as an accessory. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 7:40 PM

