2 teens arrested in double shooting outside Carla Madison Rec Center

Teens arrested in connection with shooting outside Carla Madison Rec Center in Denver

Police in Denver have arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to last week's shooting outside the Carla Madison Rec Center. Two people were shot outside the recreation center at Josephine and Colfax Avenue.

The victims were a 20-year-old man who police said got into a fight with the suspects and an innocent teenage bystander. The teen remains in the hospital and the other victim has been released.

One of the suspects is facing attempted murder charges and the other is under investigation as an accessory.