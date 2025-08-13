Teen wounded, two Colorado juveniles suspected of attempted murder arrested

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local law enforcement are looking for more information after two juveniles reportedly shot a teen in Leadville.

Around noon on Monday, the CBI said the two boys confronted another juvenile near 19773 Hwy 24. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Authorities said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but has since been released.

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office found the two juvenile suspects a short time after the shooting. Both boys are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The CBI requested to take the lead on the investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact the Lake County Emergency Communication Center at (719) 486-1249.