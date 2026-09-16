Aurora weighs costs, accountability after last month's "teen takeover" in the Colorado city

Aurora police are continuing to investigate a large youth gathering that drew nearly 1,000 people and required more than 70 officers to respond. Police say vandalism, theft and violence occurred as officers worked to disperse the crowd in the Colorado city.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said investigators have identified several juveniles suspected of criminal activity and that arrests have already been made.

"We will hold those individuals to the highest extent that we can possibly do accountable for what they did," Chamberlain said.

Aurora Police Department Chief Todd Chamberlain, center, holds a news conference on Sept. 14, 2026, to provide an update on the investigation into the Aug. 30 teen takeover at East Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Aurora officials are also looking at whether anyone beyond the individuals accused of committing crimes could face consequences. Chamberlain said he has been consulting with the city attorney about what options may be available involving those who organized or promoted the gathering.

Aurora City Attorney Pete Schulte told CBS Colorado the city is not currently seeking reimbursement for the police response, but officials are reviewing how much the deployment cost.

Schulte said he expects the city to contact the event sponsor's general counsel and make clear that an event of this size requires a permit. He said if a similar unpermitted event happens again, the city would seek to recover the costs associated with the response.

In addition to the more than 70 officers who responded, police say detectives have spent roughly 180 hours investigating what happened.

Legal analyst Raj Chohan said whether an organizer could face criminal liability would likely depend heavily on intent. He said if an event begins as a legitimate gathering and individual attendees later commit crimes, proving criminal responsibility on the part of an organizer can be more difficult.

"It would be hard, I think, to assert criminal liability on them if the crowd independently broke loose and caused all kinds of trouble and created a riot," Chohan said. "If somebody organizes an event in order to start a riot, they are not protected by the First Amendment."

The Aug. 30 gathering apparently grew out of a community event known as Quincy's Community Classic. A spokesperson for the event pushed back on characterizations of it as a "teen takeover" and said the criminal activity was separate from the organized event.

"The 2nd Annual Quincy's Community Classic was created as a positive community event for young people centered around a basketball tournament, free school supplies/haircuts for students and giving back to the community," the spokesperson said in a statement. "This event, promoted by participating influencers, was not a 'teen takeover.'"

"The vandalism, theft and violence that occurred after the organized event was shut down were unacceptable and were not part of the event or its programming," the statement said. "When organizers were directed to end the event, attendees were told to leave and go home."

The spokesperson said organizers are cooperating with authorities.

"We take the safety of young people and the community seriously and will continue to cooperate with authorities as they review the events of that day and those responsible for theft and vandalism," the statement said.

Anyone with additional information about the event is asked to contact Aurora police.