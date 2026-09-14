Aurora police identify six suspects in August teen takeover; two teens arrested

Aurora police say they have identified six suspects connected to last month's "teen takeover" that drew an estimated 1,000 teens to a busy shopping center, leading to fights, property damage, thefts and traffic disruptions.

Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said the scale of the gathering required the response of dozens of officers from across the city.

"To be quite frank, it was shocking to our senses," Chamberlain said.

According to investigators, two planned community gatherings at a nearby park quickly grew beyond what the organizers intended.

"We started to get numerous 911 calls that talked about the size of the crowd," Chamberlain said.

Aurora Police Department

Authorities say the gathering eventually spread to a King Soopers and other nearby businesses. Detective Matt Campbell said social media played a significant role in helping the event grow.

"It got even more out of hand through multiple social media personalities, which created an even larger gathering, which rapidly devolved," Campbell said.

In the weeks that followed, Aurora investigators launched an extensive review of evidence to identify those responsible for criminal activity. Police said investigators worked with businesses and community partners to gather surveillance footage and other evidence.

"We spent over 120 hours reviewing various forms of video," Campbell said.

Through that effort, detectives identified six suspects. Two teenagers have been arrested so far and face charges including third-degree assault, theft, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests are possible.

Chamberlain said he hopes those accused of crimes are held accountable.

"I'm not sure what the DA is going to do with these charges. I hope they hold them to the fullest extent that they can possibly do," he said.

Aurora Police Department

The chief emphasized that police are not attempting to hold the entire crowd responsible, but rather the individuals accused of breaking the law. He also said social media-driven gatherings have become an emerging challenge for law enforcement agencies across the country, and one Aurora police continue to monitor and investigate.

"[Violent behavior] is something that we're not going to tolerate in our community," he said.

When asked whether organizers of the event or social media influencers who promoted it could face charges, Chamberlain said that question is part of an ongoing review by the city attorney's office.

Aurora police are also asking community members to come forward with any additional information that could assist investigators. Anyone with information can contact the Aurora Police Department or email rijordan@auroragov.org.