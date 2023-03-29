15-year-old boy accused of shooting at Denver police officer is charged with attempted murder

A 15-year-old is accused of shooting at a Denver police officer after they showed up to the report of three dozen shots fired on March 21, Denver DA confirmed in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the press release, a shot spotter detected 36 rounds of gunfire just before 9 p.m. in the 3000 block alley between N Gilpin Street and N Williams Street.

According to the arrest affidavit, Denver officers responded to the area, where they encountered three people walking. When they approached them, officers say two of them turned away and looked like they were reaching to pull something from their waistbands. They were both asked to stop, and officers says they did and listened to orders

Police say the accused suspect continued to walk away from police. One of the officers followed and requested he stop and noticed the suspect had something heavy in the front pocket of his sweatshirt. The officer feared it was a gun and grabbed the suspect's elbows from behind to try and squeeze them together, but the suspect was able to reach into the front of the sweater, and he's accused of leaning and firing one shot at the officer, who was not hit.

After the shot was fired, the officer was able to get the suspect to the ground. The suspect still had his hand in his front pocket on the gun, so the officer pulled his gun on the suspect and told him not to move, while calling for backup.

More officers arrived, and the gun was taken from the suspect without any issue, and he was placed in police custody.

Denver DA did not share the name of the suspect in the press release, likely given his age.

The suspect was formally charged with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer. They also face additional charges of having a prohibited large capacity magazine, possessing a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct — discharge of firearm, handgun possession by a juvenile, obstructing a peace officer. Sentence will enhance charges of to an aggravated and violent juvenile offender.