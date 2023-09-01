Teen mom arrested in 6-month-old infant's death

A teenage mother has been arrested in connection to the death of her 6-month-old child. Shealee K. Smith, 18, was arrested on Thursday for charges of child abuse resulting in death.

Fremont County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of South Broadway in Penrose on Aug. 6 on reports of a non-responsive infant.

Penrose Fire Department personnel advised deputies that no life-saving measures could be taken and requested detectives to respond.

That investigation led to the arrest warrant for Smith of Pueblo County who was arrested on Thursday. She was released from custody on $10,000 bond.